July 18

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$26.20$1.15$16.74$1.15$41.00$2.00$22.00$1.00
San Luis Valley$23.97$1.61$15.58$1.40$33.00$2.00$20.50$2.00
Idaho Burbanks $20.92$2.70$11.15$1.62$35.50$3.50$17.00$2.50
Columbia Basin $25.68 $2.26 $13.38$1.40 $40.00 $5.00 $17.00$1.00 
     
 
   

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices climb higher and higher to levels not seen since last March.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

