July 18
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$26.20
|$1.15
|$16.74
|$1.15
|$41.00
|$2.00
|$22.00
|$1.00
|San Luis Valley
|$23.97
|$1.61
|$15.58
|$1.40
|$33.00
|$2.00
|$20.50
|$2.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$20.92
|$2.70
|$11.15
|$1.62
|$35.50
|$3.50
|$17.00
|$2.50
|Columbia Basin
|$25.68
|$2.26
|$13.38
|$1.40
|$40.00
|$5.00
|$17.00
|$1.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices climb higher and higher to levels not seen since last March.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.