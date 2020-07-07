July 4
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.73
|$0.00
|$15.56
|$0.00
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.20
|$0.52
|$14.04
|$0.45
|$31.00
|$0.00
|$18.50
|$0.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|$17.24
|$1.02
|$7.74
|$0.61
|$27.50
|$1.50
|$13.00
|$0.50
|Columbia Basin
|$21.20
|$1.11
|$10.60
|$0.69
|$30.00
|$2.00
|$16.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continue advancing as processing potato supplies dry up.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.