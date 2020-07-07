July 4

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$24.73$0.00$15.56$0.00$37.00$0.00$21.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.20$0.52$14.04$0.45$31.00$0.00$18.50$0.50
Idaho Burbanks $17.24$1.02$7.74$0.61$27.50$1.50$13.00$0.50
Columbia Basin $21.20 $1.11 $10.60$0.69 $30.00 $2.00 $16.00$0.00 
     
 
   

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continue advancing as processing potato supplies dry up.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

