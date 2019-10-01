Sept. 28
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$19.56
|-$2.33
|$11.43
|-$1.86
|$34.00
|-$7.00
|$15.50
|-$0.50
|San Luis Valley
|$22.28
|-$1.84
|$14.11
|-$1.60
|$36.00
|-$4.00
|$17.00
|-$0.50
|Columbia Basin
|$18.15
|-$0.94
|$10.88
|-$0.58
|$29.00
|-$2.00
|$10.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$15.76
|-$0.66
|$7.50
|-$0.49
|$23.00
| $0.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Downward pressure on Russet count carton prices is starting to ease, as the market seeks equilibrium.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.