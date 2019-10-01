Sept. 28

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $19.56 -$2.33 $11.43 -$1.86$34.00 -$7.00 $15.50-$0.50
San Luis Valley$22.28-$1.84$14.11-$1.60$36.00-$4.00$17.00-$0.50
Columbia Basin$18.15 -$0.94 $10.88 -$0.58 $29.00 -$2.00 $10.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $15.76 -$0.66 $7.50 -$0.49 $23.00 $0.00
 $11.00$0.00
         

Market Commentary: Downward pressure on Russet count carton prices is starting to ease, as the market seeks equilibrium.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

