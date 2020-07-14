July 11

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$25.05$0.32$15.82$0.32$39.00$2.00$21.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.36$0.16$14.18$0.14$31.00$0.00$18.50$0.00
Idaho Burbanks $20.22$2.98$9.53$1.79$32.00$4.50$14.50$1.50
Columbia Basin $23.42 $2.22 $11.97$1.38 $35.00 $5.00 $16.00$0.00 
     
 
   

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continue to climb as processing potato supplies dry up.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

