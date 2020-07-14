July 11
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$25.05
|$0.32
|$15.82
|$0.32
|$39.00
|$2.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.36
|$0.16
|$14.18
|$0.14
|$31.00
|$0.00
|$18.50
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$20.22
|$2.98
|$9.53
|$1.79
|$32.00
|$4.50
|$14.50
|$1.50
|Columbia Basin
|$23.42
|$2.22
|$11.97
|$1.38
|$35.00
|$5.00
|$16.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continue to climb as processing potato supplies dry up.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.