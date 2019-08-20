Aug. 17

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Idaho Burbanks $20.66 $1.00 $9.88 $0.60$38.00 $1.00 $10.50$0.50
San Luis Valley$21.39$0.17$13.44$0.15$36.00$1.00$15.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$24.80 -$0.48 $15.00 -$0.30 $39.00 $0.00 $14.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $23.74 NA $13.49 NA $42.00 NA
 $12.00 NA
         

Market Commentary: Idaho's 2018-crop storage season is winding down. New crop Russet supplies are limited in most growing areas.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

