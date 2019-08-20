Aug. 17
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Idaho Burbanks
|$20.66
|$1.00
|$9.88
|$0.60
|$38.00
|$1.00
|$10.50
|$0.50
|San Luis Valley
|$21.39
|$0.17
|$13.44
|$0.15
|$36.00
|$1.00
|$15.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$24.80
|-$0.48
|$15.00
|-$0.30
|$39.00
|$0.00
|$14.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$23.74
|NA
|$13.49
|NA
|$42.00
| NA
|$12.00
|NA
Market Commentary: Idaho's 2018-crop storage season is winding down. New crop Russet supplies are limited in most growing areas.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.