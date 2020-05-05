May 2

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$24.73-$0.13$15.56-$0.13$37.00-$1.00$21.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.54-$2.61$14.33-$1.88$32.50-$3.50$20.00$0.00
Idaho Burbanks $16.20-$0.96$7.12-$0.58$20.00$0.00$14.00-$2.00
Idaho Norkotahs$16.12-$0.94$7.78-$0.70$20.00$0.00$14.00-$2.00
 Columbia Basin $19.36 -$2.08 $9.46 -$1.29 $22.00 -$3.00 $18.00-$1.00

Market Commentary: Russet potato prices remain under pressure as the market adjusts to the COVID-19 demand shock.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

