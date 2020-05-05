May 2
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.73
|-$0.13
|$15.56
|-$0.13
|$37.00
|-$1.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.54
|-$2.61
|$14.33
|-$1.88
|$32.50
|-$3.50
|$20.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$16.20
|-$0.96
|$7.12
|-$0.58
|$20.00
|$0.00
|$14.00
|-$2.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$16.12
|-$0.94
|$7.78
|-$0.70
|$20.00
|$0.00
|$14.00
|-$2.00
|Columbia Basin
|$19.36
|-$2.08
|$9.46
|-$1.29
|$22.00
|-$3.00
|$18.00
|-$1.00
Market Commentary: Russet potato prices remain under pressure as the market adjusts to the COVID-19 demand shock.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.