Feb. 8
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.76
|$0.00
|$13.99
|$0.00
|$41.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$23.41
|$0.14
|$15.09
|$0.12
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$24.25
|$0.00
|$12.49
|$0.00
|$42.00
|$0.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$22.04
|$0.00
|$12.22
|$0.00
|$39.50
|$0.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.35
|$0.00
|$10.81
|$0.00
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices remain steady as the industry moves into February, traditionally a weak-demand month.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.