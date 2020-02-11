Feb. 8

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.76 $0.00 $13.99 $0.00$41.00 $0.00$17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$23.41$0.14$15.09$0.12$40.00 $0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$24.25 $0.00 $12.49 $0.00 $42.00 $0.00$12.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $22.04 $0.00 $12.22 $0.00 $39.50 $0.00$12.00$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.35 $0.00 $10.81 $0.00 $40.00 $0.00$12.00 $0.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices remain steady as the industry moves into February, traditionally a weak-demand month.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you