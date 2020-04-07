April 4

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$26.89$0.76$17.29$0.76$45.00-$2.00$22.50$1.50
San Luis Valley$24.98-$0.43$16.46-$0.38$41.00-$2.00$19.00$0.00
Idaho Burbanks $21.87-$3.69$10.52-$2.22$29.00-$11.00$18.50-$0.50
Idaho Norkotahs$21.81-$3.41$12.04-$2.56$29.00-$11.00$18.50-$0.50
         

Market Commentary: Market turmoil continues. Idaho prices for large count cartons are down sharply. There are no price quotes for Columbia Basin cartons.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

