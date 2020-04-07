April 4
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$26.89
|$0.76
|$17.29
|$0.76
|$45.00
|-$2.00
|$22.50
|$1.50
|San Luis Valley
|$24.98
|-$0.43
|$16.46
|-$0.38
|$41.00
|-$2.00
|$19.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$21.87
|-$3.69
|$10.52
|-$2.22
|$29.00
|-$11.00
|$18.50
|-$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.81
|-$3.41
|$12.04
|-$2.56
|$29.00
|-$11.00
|$18.50
|-$0.50
Market Commentary: Market turmoil continues. Idaho prices for large count cartons are down sharply. There are no price quotes for Columbia Basin cartons.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.