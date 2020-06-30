June 27

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$24.73$0.00$15.56$0.00$37.00$0.00$21.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$21.69$0.00$13.59$0.00$31.00$0.00$18.00$0.00
Idaho Burbanks $16.22$0.84$7.13$0.51$26.00$1.00$12.50$1.00
Columbia Basin $20.09 $0.97 $9.91$0.60 $28.00 $2.00 $16.00$0.50 
     
 
   

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices are advancing as processing potato supplies dry up.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

