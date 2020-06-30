June 27
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.73
|$0.00
|$15.56
|$0.00
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$21.69
|$0.00
|$13.59
|$0.00
|$31.00
|$0.00
|$18.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$16.22
|$0.84
|$7.13
|$0.51
|$26.00
|$1.00
|$12.50
|$1.00
|Columbia Basin
|$20.09
|$0.97
|$9.91
|$0.60
|$28.00
|$2.00
|$16.00
|$0.50
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices are advancing as processing potato supplies dry up.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.