Aug. 7

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
         
San Luis Valley$25.73-$0.30$17.11-$0.26$39.00$0.00$20.50-$0.50
Idaho Burbanks $23.35-$1.01$11.41-$0.61$36.00-$3.00$17.00-$0.50
Columbia Basin $26.25 -$0.48 $13.64-$0.30 $40.00 -$1.00 $17.50$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $28.53 NA $16.97 NA$42.00 NA $20.00 NA

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices decline as the new crop harvest begins.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

