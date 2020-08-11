Aug. 7
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|San Luis Valley
|$25.73
|-$0.30
|$17.11
|-$0.26
|$39.00
|$0.00
|$20.50
|-$0.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|$23.35
|-$1.01
|$11.41
|-$0.61
|$36.00
|-$3.00
|$17.00
|-$0.50
|Columbia Basin
|$26.25
|-$0.48
|$13.64
|-$0.30
|$40.00
|-$1.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$28.53
|NA
|$16.97
|NA
|$42.00
|NA
|$20.00
|NA
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices decline as the new crop harvest begins.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.