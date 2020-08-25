Aug. 22
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.48
|-$1.16
|$15.01
|-$0.93
|$37.00
|-$5.00
|$21.00
|-$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.88
|-$4.44
|$11.99
|-$3.33
|$34.00
|-$7.00
|$14.00
|-$4.00
|Columbia Basin
|$23.50
|-$2.01
|$11.94
|-$1.25
|$34.00
|-$4.00
|$17.00
|-$1.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices decline as harvest ramps up and supplies increase.
.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.