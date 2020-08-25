Aug. 22

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $24.48 -$1.16 $15.01 -$0.93 $37.00 -$5.00 $21.00 -$0.50
Idaho Norkotahs$21.88-$4.44$11.99-$3.33$34.00-$7.00$14.00-$4.00
Columbia Basin$23.50-$2.01$11.94-$1.25$34.00-$4.00$17.00-$1.00
         
         

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices decline as harvest ramps up and supplies increase.

.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you