April 11
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$25.86
|-$1.03
|$16.47
|-$1.03
|$38.00
|-$7.00
|$22.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$24.84
|-$0.14
|$16.33
|-$0.13
|$36.00
|-$5.00
|$20.00
|$1.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$19.52
|-$2.36
|$9.11
|-$1.41
|$24.00
|-$5.00
|$18.00
|-$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$19.52
|-$2.29
|$10.33
|-$1.71
|$24.00
|-$5.00
|$18.00
|-$0.50
|Columbia Basin
|$25.21
|na
|$13.08
|na
|$30.00
|na
|$22.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: A lack of foodservice business continues to weigh on prices for Russet count cartons.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.