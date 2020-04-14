April 11

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$25.86-$1.03$16.47-$1.03$38.00-$7.00$22.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$24.84-$0.14$16.33-$0.13$36.00-$5.00$20.00$1.00
Idaho Burbanks $19.52-$2.36$9.11-$1.41$24.00-$5.00$18.00-$0.50
Idaho Norkotahs$19.52-$2.29$10.33-$1.71$24.00-$5.00$18.00-$0.50
 Columbia Basin $25.21 na $13.08 na $30.00 na $22.00 $0.00

Market Commentary: A lack of foodservice business continues to weigh on prices for Russet count cartons.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

