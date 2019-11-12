Nov. 9

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $21.44 -$0.03 $12.93 -$0.03$37.00 $0.00 $16.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$21.75$0.02$13.65$0.02$36.00$0.00$16.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$21.77 $1.11 $10.95 $0.69 $33.00 $1.00 $13.50$1.50
 Idaho Norkotahs $20.59 $0.00 $11.13 $0.00 $34.00 $0.00
 $12.50$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.81 $0.07 $11.09 $0.04 $35.00 $1.00$14.50 $0.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato markets are leveling off while the Thanksgiving push in underway.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you