Nov. 9
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$21.44
|-$0.03
|$12.93
|-$0.03
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$16.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$21.75
|$0.02
|$13.65
|$0.02
|$36.00
|$0.00
|$16.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$21.77
|$1.11
|$10.95
|$0.69
|$33.00
|$1.00
|$13.50
|$1.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$20.59
|$0.00
|$11.13
|$0.00
|$34.00
| $0.00
|$12.50
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.81
|$0.07
|$11.09
|$0.04
|$35.00
|$1.00
|$14.50
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato markets are leveling off while the Thanksgiving push in underway.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.