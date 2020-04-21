April 18

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$24.85-$1.01$15.66-$1.01$38.00$0.00$21.00-$1.50
San Luis Valley$24.70-$0.14$16.21-$0.12$36.00$0.00$20.00$0.00
Idaho Burbanks $18.79-$0.73$8.67-$0.44$22.00-$2.00$18.00$0.00
Idaho Norkotahs$18.21-$1.31$9.34-$0.98$22.00-$2.00$17.00-$1.00
 Columbia Basin $23.07 -$2.14 $11.76 -$1.33 $26.00 -$4.00 $21.00-$1.00

Market Commentary: The continuing lack of foodservice business is continuing to drive prices for Russet count cartons down.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you