April 18
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.85
|-$1.01
|$15.66
|-$1.01
|$38.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|-$1.50
|San Luis Valley
|$24.70
|-$0.14
|$16.21
|-$0.12
|$36.00
|$0.00
|$20.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$18.79
|-$0.73
|$8.67
|-$0.44
|$22.00
|-$2.00
|$18.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$18.21
|-$1.31
|$9.34
|-$0.98
|$22.00
|-$2.00
|$17.00
|-$1.00
|Columbia Basin
|$23.07
|-$2.14
|$11.76
|-$1.33
|$26.00
|-$4.00
|$21.00
|-$1.00
Market Commentary: The continuing lack of foodservice business is continuing to drive prices for Russet count cartons down.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.