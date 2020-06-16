June 13
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.73
|$0.00
|$15.56
|$0.00
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$21.98
|$0.00
|$13.85
|$0.00
|$31.00
|$0.00
|$18.50
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$15.38
|$0.00
|$6.63
|$0.00
|$25.00
|$0.00
|$11.50
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$19.57
|-$0.30
|$9.59
|-$0.19
|$27.00
|$0.00
|$15.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table markets have been flat for the last several weeks.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.