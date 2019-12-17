Dec. 14
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.11
|$0.00
|$13.47
|$0.00
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.68
|$0.00
|$14.46
|$0.00
|$38.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$23.26
|$0.03
|$11.87
|$0.02
|$35.00
|$0.00
|$15.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.24
|$0.43
|$11.62
|$0.32
|$35.00
| $1.00
|$13.00
|$0.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.48
|$0.07
|$10.89
|$0.04
|$36.50
|$0.50
|$13.50
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato markets are making minor price adjustments as the industry ramps up for year-end holidays.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.