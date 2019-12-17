Dec. 14

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.11 $0.00 $13.47 $0.00$37.00 $0.00 $17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.68$0.00$14.46$0.00$38.00$0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$23.26 $0.03 $11.87 $0.02 $35.00 $0.00 $15.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $21.24 $0.43 $11.62 $0.32 $35.00 $1.00
 $13.00$0.50
 Idaho Burbanks $22.48 $0.07 $10.89 $0.04 $36.50 $0.50$13.50 $0.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato markets are making minor price adjustments as the industry ramps up for year-end holidays.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

