Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Sept. 5

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 23.81 -0.26 14.48 -0.21 34.50 -0.50 21.00 0.00
Idaho Norkotahs17.68-2.348.84-1.7624.00-6.0014.002.00
Columbia Basin20.90-0.6510.33-0.4032.000.0013.50-1.50
 San Luis Valley 23.13 -1.88 14.74 -1.64 35.00 -2.00 $20.00-1.00
         

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continue to decline as supplies increase.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

