Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Sept. 5
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|23.81
|-0.26
|14.48
|-0.21
|34.50
|-0.50
|21.00
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|17.68
|-2.34
|8.84
|-1.76
|24.00
|-6.00
|14.00
|2.00
|Columbia Basin
|20.90
|-0.65
|10.33
|-0.40
|32.00
|0.00
|13.50
|-1.50
|San Luis Valley
|23.13
|-1.88
|14.74
|-1.64
|35.00
|-2.00
|$20.00
|-1.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continue to decline as supplies increase.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.