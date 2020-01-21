Jan. 18

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.36 $0.00 $13.67 $0.00$39.00 $0.00 $17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.77-$0.02$14.54-$0.02$38.00$0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$24.45 -$0.44 $12.61 -$0.27 $40.00 $1.00 $13.00-$2.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $21.78 $0.65 $12.02 $0.49 $39.00 $2.50 $12.00$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.45 $0.64 $10.87 $0.39 $41.00 $3.00$12.00 $0.00

Market Commentary: Demand for large Russet count cartons remains strong, with prices moving up in Idaho and the Columbia Basin.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

