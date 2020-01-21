Jan. 18
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.36
|$0.00
|$13.67
|$0.00
|$39.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.77
|-$0.02
|$14.54
|-$0.02
|$38.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$24.45
|-$0.44
|$12.61
|-$0.27
|$40.00
|$1.00
|$13.00
|-$2.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.78
|$0.65
|$12.02
|$0.49
|$39.00
|$2.50
|$12.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.45
|$0.64
|$10.87
|$0.39
|$41.00
|$3.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Demand for large Russet count cartons remains strong, with prices moving up in Idaho and the Columbia Basin.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.