Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

March 5

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin20.56 0.0011.880.0027.000.0018.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs11.92-0.344.52-0.2515.00-1.009.500.00
Columbia Basin15.160.006.770.0020.000.0011.500.00
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks12.350.004.730.0015.500.009.500.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices and shipping volumes remained mostly flat during the first week of March.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.