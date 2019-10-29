Oct. 26

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $20.54 $0.83 $12.22 $0.83$35.00 $2.00 $16.50$0.50
San Luis Valley$21.30$0.00$13.26$0.00$34.00$0.00$16.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$19.63 $0.74 $9.62 $0.46 $30.00 $1.00 $11.50$1.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $19.88 $1.47 $10.60 $1.11 $32.00 $2.00
 $12.00$1.00
 Idaho Burbanks $21.24 $2.86 $10.14 $1.72 $33.00 $5.00$13.50 $1.50

Market Commentary: Russet prices continue to advance as the industry assesses crop losses associated with the Oct. 9-11 freeze in Idaho.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

