Oct. 26
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$20.54
|$0.83
|$12.22
|$0.83
|$35.00
|$2.00
|$16.50
|$0.50
|San Luis Valley
|$21.30
|$0.00
|$13.26
|$0.00
|$34.00
|$0.00
|$16.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$19.63
|$0.74
|$9.62
|$0.46
|$30.00
|$1.00
|$11.50
|$1.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$19.88
|$1.47
|$10.60
|$1.11
|$32.00
| $2.00
|$12.00
|$1.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$21.24
|$2.86
|$10.14
|$1.72
|$33.00
|$5.00
|$13.50
|$1.50
Market Commentary: Russet prices continue to advance as the industry assesses crop losses associated with the Oct. 9-11 freeze in Idaho.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.