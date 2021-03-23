Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
March 19
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.56
|0.00
|11.88
|0.00
|27.00
|0.00
|18.50
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|11.99
|0.13
|4.57
|0.10
|15.50
|1.00
|9.50
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|14.56
|0.00
|6.39
|0.00
|20.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|18.96
|0.00
|11.11
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|12.33
|-0.02
|4.71
|-0.01
|15.50
|0.00
|9.50
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices remained mostly flat last week, while movement picked up a little.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.