Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

March 19

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin20.56 0.0011.880.0027.000.0018.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs11.990.134.570.1015.501.009.500.00
Columbia Basin14.560.006.390.0020.000.0010.000.00
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks12.33-0.024.71-0.0115.500.009.500.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices remained mostly flat last week, while movement picked up a little.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.