Feb. 1
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.76
|$0.05
|$13.99
|$0.05
|$41.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$23.27
|$0.00
|$14.97
|$0.00
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$24.25
|-$0.57
|$12.49
|-$0.35
|$42.00
|$0.00
|$12.00
|-$1.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$22.04
|$0.00
|$12.22
|$0.00
|$39.50
|$0.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.35
|$0.03
|$10.81
|$0.02
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Prices for large Russet count cartons are showing limited strength at the beginning of February.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.