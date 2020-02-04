Feb. 1

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.76 $0.05 $13.99 $0.05$41.00 $0.00 $17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$23.27$0.00$14.97$0.00$40.00$0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$24.25 -$0.57 $12.49 -$0.35 $42.00 $0.00 $12.00-$1.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $22.04 $0.00 $12.22 $0.00 $39.50 $0.00 $12.00$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.35 $0.03 $10.81 $0.02 $40.00 $0.00$12.00 $0.00

Market Commentary: Prices for large Russet count cartons are showing limited strength at the beginning of February.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you