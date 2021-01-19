Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Jan. 16

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 20.56 0.0011.880.0027.000.0018.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs13.21-0.225.49-0.1616.00-1.0010.50-0.50
Columbia Basin15.74-0.387.13-0.2421.000.0012.00-1.00
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 13.21-0.50 5.24-0.30 16.00 -1.00 10.50-0.50

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices declined again last week, while shipments remained fairly steady.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you