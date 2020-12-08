Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Dec. 5

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 20.19 0.0011.580.0026.000.0018.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs15.400.007.130.0018.000.0014.000.00
Columbia Basin16.82-0.597.80-0.3621.00-1.0014.00-0.50
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 15.49-0.06 6.61-0.04 18.00 0.00 14.000.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices were down slightly in Idaho and the San Luis Valley, but remain unchanged in other areas.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

