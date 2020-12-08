Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Dec. 5
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.19
|0.00
|11.58
|0.00
|26.00
|0.00
|18.50
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|15.40
|0.00
|7.13
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|16.82
|-0.59
|7.80
|-0.36
|21.00
|-1.00
|14.00
|-0.50
|San Luis Valley
|18.96
|0.00
|11.11
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|15.49
|-0.06
|6.61
|-0.04
|18.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices were down slightly in Idaho and the San Luis Valley, but remain unchanged in other areas.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.