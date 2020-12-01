Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Nov. 28

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 20.19 0.3411.580.2726.000.0018.500.50
Idaho Norkotahs15.400.007.130.0018.000.0014.000.00
Columbia Basin17.410.008.160.0022.000.0014.500.00
 San Luis Valley18.96-0.1711.11-0.1524.00-1.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 15.540.00 6.64 0.00 18.00 0.00 14.000.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices were mostly unchanged during the holiday-shortened trading week.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you