Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Nov. 28
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.19
|0.34
|11.58
|0.27
|26.00
|0.00
|18.50
|0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|15.40
|0.00
|7.13
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|17.41
|0.00
|8.16
|0.00
|22.00
|0.00
|14.50
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|18.96
|-0.17
|11.11
|-0.15
|24.00
|-1.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|15.54
|0.00
|6.64
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|14.00
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices were mostly unchanged during the holiday-shortened trading week.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.