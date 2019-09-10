Sept. 7
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$23.58
|-$0.46
|$14.64
|-$0.37
|$41.00
|-$1.00
|$18.50
|-$0.50
|San Luis Valley
|$24.42
|NA
|$15.97
|NA
|$40.00
|NA
|$18.00
|NA
|Columbia Basin
|$21.52
|-$0.41
|$12.97
|-$0.26
|$36.00
|$0.00
|$11.00
|-$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.34
|-$1.70
|$11.69
|-$1.28
|$38.00
| -$4.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Pressure on Russet table potato prices is increasing as harvest ramps up in more growing areas.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.