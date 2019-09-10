Sept. 7

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $23.58 -$0.46 $14.64 -$0.37$41.00 -$1.00 $18.50-$0.50
San Luis Valley$24.42NA$15.97NA$40.00NA$18.00NA
Columbia Basin$21.52 -$0.41 $12.97 -$0.26 $36.00 $0.00 $11.00-$0.50
 Idaho Norkotahs $21.34 -$1.70 $11.69 -$1.28 $38.00 -$4.00
 $11.00$0.00
         

Market Commentary: Pressure on Russet table potato prices is increasing as harvest ramps up in more growing areas.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

