Oct. 12
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$19.38
|$0.00
|$11.28
|$0.00
|$33.00
|$0.00
|$15.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$21.30
|$0.01
|$13.26
|$0.01
|$34.00
|$0.00
|$16.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$17.17
|-$0.15
|$8.10
|-$0.09
|$27.00
|$1.00
|$10.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$16.60
|$0.86
|$8.14
|$0.65
|$25.00
| $2.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$17.57
|NA
|$7.94
|NA
|$28.00
|NA
|$11.00
|NA
Market Commentary: Downward pressure on Russet count carton prices continues. The market is showing little concern for harvest delays and cold weather.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.