Oct. 12

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $19.38 $0.00 $11.28 $0.00$33.00 $0.00 $15.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$21.30$0.01$13.26$0.01$34.00$0.00$16.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$17.17 -$0.15 $8.10 -$0.09 $27.00 $1.00 $10.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $16.60 $0.86 $8.14 $0.65 $25.00 $2.00
 $11.00$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $17.57 NA $7.94 NA $28.00 NA$11.00 NA

Market Commentary: Downward pressure on Russet count carton prices continues. The market is showing little concern for harvest delays and cold weather.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

