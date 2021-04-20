Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
April 16
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|19.55
|-0.68
|11.07
|-0.54
|27.00
|0.00
|11.00
|-1.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|12.65
|-0.07
|5.07
|-0.05
|19.50
|0.00
|8.50
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|15.52
|0.23
|6.99
|0.14
|23.00
|1.00
|10.50
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|18.81
|-0.23
|10.98
|-0.20
|25.00
|0.50
|16.50
|-0.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|12.94
|-0.38
|5.08
|-0.23
|20.00
|-0.50
|8.50
|-0.50
Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices declined again last week. Fresh shipments remained steady.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.