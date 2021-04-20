Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

April 16

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin19.55 -0.6811.07-0.5427.000.0011.00-1.00
Idaho Norkotahs12.65-0.075.07-0.0519.500.008.500.00
Columbia Basin15.520.236.990.1423.001.0010.500.00
 San Luis Valley18.81-0.2310.98-0.2025.000.5016.50-0.50
 Idaho Burbanks12.94-0.385.08-0.2320.00-0.508.50-0.50

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices declined again last week. Fresh shipments remained steady.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.