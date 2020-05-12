May 9
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.73
|$0.00
|$15.56
|$0.00
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.88
|-$0.59
|$14.63
|-$0.51
|$31.00
|-$1.50
|$20.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$15.22
|-$0.98
|$6.53
|-$0.59
|$24.00
|$4.00
|$11.00
|-$3.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$15.22
|-$0.91
|$7.10
|-$0.68
|$24.00
|$4.00
|$11.00
|-$3.00
|Columbia Basin
|$19.08
|-$0.27
|$9.29
|-$0.17
|$25.00
|$3.00
|$16.00
|-$2.00
Market Commentary: Russet market turbulence continues. Count carton prices have improved as foodservice establishments started to reopen.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.