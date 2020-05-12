May 9

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$24.73$0.00$15.56$0.00$37.00$0.00$21.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.88-$0.59$14.63-$0.51$31.00-$1.50$20.00$0.00
Idaho Burbanks $15.22-$0.98$6.53-$0.59$24.00$4.00$11.00-$3.00
Idaho Norkotahs$15.22-$0.91$7.10-$0.68$24.00$4.00$11.00-$3.00
 Columbia Basin $19.08 -$0.27 $9.29 -$0.17 $25.00 $3.00 $16.00-$2.00

Market Commentary: Russet market turbulence continues. Count carton prices have improved as foodservice establishments started to reopen.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

