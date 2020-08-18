Aug. 14

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
 Wisconsin $25.64 NA $15.94 NA $42.00 NA $21.50 NA
San Luis Valley$26.62$0.89$17.89$0.78$39.00$0.00$22.00$1.50
Idaho Burbanks $23.18-$0.18$11.30-$0.10$36.00$0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin $25.51 -$0.74 $13.18-$0.46 $38.00 -$2.00 $18.00$0.50
 Idaho Norkotahs $26.32 -$2.21 $15.32 -$1.66$41.00 -$1.00 $18.00-$2.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices level off as the new crop rolls in.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you