Aug. 14
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$25.64
|NA
|$15.94
|NA
|$42.00
|NA
|$21.50
|NA
|San Luis Valley
|$26.62
|$0.89
|$17.89
|$0.78
|$39.00
|$0.00
|$22.00
|$1.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|$23.18
|-$0.18
|$11.30
|-$0.10
|$36.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$25.51
|-$0.74
|$13.18
|-$0.46
|$38.00
|-$2.00
|$18.00
|$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$26.32
|-$2.21
|$15.32
|-$1.66
|$41.00
|-$1.00
|$18.00
|-$2.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices level off as the new crop rolls in.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.