Dec. 28

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.11 $0.00 $13.47 $0.00$37.00 $0.00 $17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.68$0.00$14.46$0.00$38.00$0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$23.36 $0.00 $11.94 $0.00 $35.00 $0.00 $15.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $21.01 $0.00 $11.44 $0.00 $35.00 $0.00
 $12.50$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $21.92 $0.06 $10.55 $0.04 $37.00 $0.50$12.50 $0.00

Market Commentary: Russet potato markets have been extremely quiet with limited trading during the Christmas holidays.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

