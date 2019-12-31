Dec. 28
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.11
|$0.00
|$13.47
|$0.00
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.68
|$0.00
|$14.46
|$0.00
|$38.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$23.36
|$0.00
|$11.94
|$0.00
|$35.00
|$0.00
|$15.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.01
|$0.00
|$11.44
|$0.00
|$35.00
| $0.00
|$12.50
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$21.92
|$0.06
|$10.55
|$0.04
|$37.00
|$0.50
|$12.50
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Russet potato markets have been extremely quiet with limited trading during the Christmas holidays.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.