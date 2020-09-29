Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Sept. 26
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.81
|-1.81
|12.08
|-1.45
|27.00
|-3.00
|19.00
|-2.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|15.67
|0.16
|7.34
|0.12
|20.00
|0.00
|13.50
|0.50
|Columbia Basin
|17.46
|-2.28
|8.19
|-1.41
|24.00
|-6.00
|13.00
|-1.00
|San Luis Valley
|21.65
|-1.27
|13.46
|-1.11
|33.00
|0.00
|12.50
|-2.00
Market Commentary: Idaho Russet prices moved up slightly during the past week. Prices in other areas dropped as pressure to match the Idaho market increased.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.