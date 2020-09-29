Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Sept. 26

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 20.81 -1.81 12.08 -1.45 27.00 -3.0019.00 -2.00
Idaho Norkotahs15.670.167.340.1220.000.0013.500.50
Columbia Basin17.46-2.288.19-1.4124.00-6.0013.00-1.00
 San Luis Valley 21.65 -1.27 13.46 -1.11 33.00 0.00 12.50-2.00
         

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet prices moved up slightly during the past week. Prices in other areas dropped as pressure to match the Idaho market increased.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

