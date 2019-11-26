Nov. 23

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.11 $0.00 $13.47 $0.00$37.00 $0.00 $17.50$1.00
San Luis Valley$21.94$0.02$13.82$0.02$36.00$0.00$16.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$22.60 $0.83 $11.47 $0.51 $35.00 $2.00 $14.00$0.50
 Idaho Norkotahs $20.59 -$0.23 $11.13 -$0.18 $34.00 $0.00
 $12.50-$0.50
 Idaho Burbanks $22.68 -$0.10 $11.01 -$0.06 $36.00 $1.00$14.00 -$0.50

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet consumer bag prices slipped in the midst of heavy holiday shipping volumes.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

