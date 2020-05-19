May 16
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.73
|$0.00
|$15.56
|$0.00
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.28
|-$0.60
|$14.11
|-$0.52
|$31.00
|$0.00
|$19.00
|-$1.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$15.18
|-$0.03
|$6.51
|-$0.02
|$24.00
|$0.00
|$11.50
|$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$14.95
|-$0.27
|$6.90
|-$0.20
|$24.00
|$0.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$18.66
|-$0.42
|$9.03
|-$0.26
|$25.00
|$0.00
|$15.00
|-$1.00
Market Commentary: Downward pressure on Russet table potato markets has eased somewhat as foodservice establishments start to reopen.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.