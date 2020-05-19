May 16

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$24.73$0.00$15.56$0.00$37.00$0.00$21.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.28-$0.60$14.11-$0.52$31.00$0.00$19.00-$1.00
Idaho Burbanks $15.18-$0.03$6.51-$0.02$24.00$0.00$11.50$0.50
Idaho Norkotahs$14.95-$0.27$6.90-$0.20$24.00$0.00$11.00$0.00
 Columbia Basin $18.66 -$0.42 $9.03 -$0.26 $25.00 $0.00 $15.00-$1.00

Market Commentary: Downward pressure on Russet table potato markets has eased somewhat as foodservice establishments start to reopen.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

