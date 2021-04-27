Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

April 23

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin19.55 0.0011.070.0027.000.0017.000.00
Idaho Norkotahs12.890.245.250.1821.001.508.500.00
Columbia Basin15.47-0.056.96-0.0323.000.0010.500.00
 San Luis Valley18.810.0010.980.0025.000.0016.500.00
 Idaho Burbanks13.100.165.170.1021.001.008.500.00

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices increased last week, reversing the downward trend.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.