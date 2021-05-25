Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
May 21
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|19.80
|0.25
|11.27
|0.20
|29.00
|2.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|13.69
|0.49
|5.84
|0.36
|23.00
|1.00
|8.50
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|15.65
|0.15
|7.07
|0.09
|25.00
|2.00
|10.00
|-0.50
|San Luis Valley
|18.23
|0.00
|10.48
|0.00
|25.00
|0.00
|15.50
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|14.08
|0.40
|5.76
|0.24
|24.00
|1.00
|8.50
|0.00
Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices jumped again last week, for the fifth week in a row. Wisconsin and the Columbia Basin prices also rose.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.