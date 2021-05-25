Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

May 21

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin19.80 0.2511.270.2029.002.0017.000.00
Idaho Norkotahs13.690.495.840.3623.001.008.500.00
Columbia Basin15.650.157.070.0925.002.0010.00-0.50
 San Luis Valley18.230.0010.480.0025.000.0015.500.00
 Idaho Burbanks14.080.405.760.2424.001.008.500.00

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices jumped again last week, for the fifth week in a row. Wisconsin and the Columbia Basin prices also rose.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.