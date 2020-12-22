Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Dec. 19
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.56
|0.00
|11.88
|0.00
|27.00
|0.00
|18.50
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|13.73
|-1.53
|5.88
|-0.40
|17.00
|-1.00
|11.50
|-0.50
|Columbia Basin
|16.44
|-0.20
|7.56
|-0.12
|21.00
|0.00
|13.00
|-0.50
|San Luis Valley
|18.96
|0.00
|11.11
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|13.92
|-0.44
|5.67
|-0.27
|17.00
|-1.00
|11.50
|-0.50
Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices continued downward this week. Shipments were up for the fourth week in a row.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.