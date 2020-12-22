Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Dec. 19

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 20.56 0.0011.880.0027.000.0018.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs13.73-1.535.88-0.4017.00-1.0011.50-0.50
Columbia Basin16.44-0.207.56-0.1221.000.0013.00-0.50
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 13.92-0.44 5.67-0.27 17.00 -1.00 11.50-0.50

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices continued downward this week. Shipments were up for the fourth week in a row.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you