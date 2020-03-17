March 14

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.99 $0.13 $14.18 $0.13$42.00 $1.00$17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$23.41$0.00$15.09$0.00$40.00 $0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$24.17 $0.14 $12.44 $0.09 $43.00 $0.00$12.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $22.12 $0.32 $12.27 $0.24 $44.00 $2.00$11.00$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $22.58 $0.30 $10.95 $0.18 $44.00 $2.00$11.00$0.00

Market Commentary: Strong retail demand is starting to push Russet prices up. More price increases are in store for the current week.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

