March 14
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.99
|$0.13
|$14.18
|$0.13
|$42.00
|$1.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$23.41
|$0.00
|$15.09
|$0.00
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$24.17
|$0.14
|$12.44
|$0.09
|$43.00
|$0.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$22.12
|$0.32
|$12.27
|$0.24
|$44.00
|$2.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.58
|$0.30
|$10.95
|$0.18
|$44.00
|$2.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Strong retail demand is starting to push Russet prices up. More price increases are in store for the current week.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.