Oct. 19
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$19.71
|$0.00
|$11.55
|$0.00
|$33.00
|$0.00
|$16.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$21.30
|$0.01
|$13.26
|$0.00
|$34.00
|$0.00
|$16.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$18.89
|$1.72
|$9.17
|$1.07
|$29.00
|$2.00
|$10.50
|$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$18.41
|$1.81
|$9.49
|$1.35
|$30.00
| $5.00
|$11.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$18.38
|$0.81
|$8.43
|$0.49
|$28.00
|NA
|$12.00
|$1.00
Market Commentary: Western Russet markets advanced last week, in a reaction to the hard freeze in Idaho. Prices were flat in the San Luis Valley and Wisconsin.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.