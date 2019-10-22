Oct. 19

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $19.71 $0.00 $11.55 $0.00$33.00 $0.00 $16.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$21.30$0.01$13.26$0.00$34.00$0.00$16.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$18.89 $1.72 $9.17 $1.07 $29.00 $2.00 $10.50$0.50
 Idaho Norkotahs $18.41 $1.81 $9.49 $1.35 $30.00 $5.00
 $11.00$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $18.38 $0.81 $8.43 $0.49 $28.00 NA$12.00 $1.00

Market Commentary: Western Russet markets advanced last week, in a reaction to the hard freeze in Idaho. Prices were flat in the San Luis Valley and Wisconsin.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you