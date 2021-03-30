Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

March 26

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin20.56 0.0011.880.0027.000.0018.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs13.031.045.350.7819.001.009.500.00
Columbia Basin14.790.236.540.1420.000.0010.500.50
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks13.471.135.390.6819.003.5010.000.50

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices and shipments increase ahead of the Easter holiday.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.