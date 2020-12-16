Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 20.56 0.3811.880.3027.001.0018.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs14.27-1.136.28-0.8518.000.0012.002.00
Columbia Basin16.64-0.187.69-0.1121.000.0013.50-0.50
 San Luis Valley18.960.0011.110.0024.000.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 14.37-1.12 5.93-0.67 18.00 0.00 12.00-2.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices were down sharply this week. Shipments were up for the third week in a row.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

