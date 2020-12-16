Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Dec. 12
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.56
|0.38
|11.88
|0.30
|27.00
|1.00
|18.50
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|14.27
|-1.13
|6.28
|-0.85
|18.00
|0.00
|12.00
|2.00
|Columbia Basin
|16.64
|-0.18
|7.69
|-0.11
|21.00
|0.00
|13.50
|-0.50
|San Luis Valley
|18.96
|0.00
|11.11
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|14.37
|-1.12
|5.93
|-0.67
|18.00
|0.00
|12.00
|-2.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices were down sharply this week. Shipments were up for the third week in a row.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.