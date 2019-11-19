Nov. 16
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.11
|$0.67
|$13.47
|$0.67
|$37.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$1.00
|San Luis Valley
|$21.92
|$0.18
|$13.80
|$0.15
|$36.00
|$0.00
|$16.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$22.60
|$0.83
|$11.47
|$0.51
|$35.00
|$2.00
|$14.00
|$0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$20.83
|$0.23
|$11.31
|$0.18
|$34.00
| $0.00
|$13.00
|$0.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.78
|-$0.03
|$11.07
|-$0.02
|$35.00
|$0.00
|$14.50
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices are strengthening during the Thanksgiving holiday push.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.