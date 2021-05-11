Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
May 7
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|19.55
|0.00
|11.07
|0.00
|27.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|13.20
|0.30
|5.48
|0.22
|22.00
|1.00
|8.50
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|15.47
|0.00
|6.96
|0.00
|23.00
|0.00
|10.50
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|18.27
|-0.54
|10.51
|-0.47
|25.00
|0.00
|15.50
|-1.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|13.39
|0.17
|5.35
|0.10
|22.00
|1.00
|8.50
|0.00
Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices increased for the third week in a row. San Luis Valley consumer bags were down a dollar.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.