Feb. 15
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.76
|$0.00
|$13.99
|$0.00
|$41.00
|$0.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$23.41
|$0.00
|$15.09
|$0.00
|$40.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$23.52
|-$0.74
|$12.03
|-$0.46
|$40.00
|-$2.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.70
|-$0.35
|$11.96
|-$0.26
|$41.00
|$1.50
|$11.50
|-$0.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|$22.48
|$0.13
|$10.89
|$0.08
|$41.00
|$1.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: The week saw downward adjustments to Idaho Norkotah and Columbia Basin Russet prices. All other areas held steady or increased.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.