Aug. 24
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$25.14
|NA
|$15.89
|NA
|$42.00
|NA
|$20.00
|NA
|San Luis Valley
|$21.65
|$0.26
|$13.67
|$0.23
|$36.50
|$0.50
|$15.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$22.49
|-$2.31
|$13.57
|-$1.43
|$36.00
|-$3.00
|$12.00
|-$2.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$23.77
|$0.27
|$13.51
|$0.20
|$42.00
| $0.00
|$12.00
|$0.00
Market Commentary: Columbia Basin Russet prices dropped as new-crop potato supplies became more plentiful.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.