Aug. 24

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $25.14 NA $15.89 NA$42.00 NA $20.00NA
San Luis Valley$21.65$0.26$13.67$0.23$36.50$0.50$15.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$22.49 -$2.31 $13.57 -$1.43 $36.00 -$3.00 $12.00-$2.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $23.77 $0.27 $13.51 $0.20 $42.00 $0.00
 $12.00$0.00
         

Market Commentary: Columbia Basin Russet prices dropped as new-crop potato supplies became more plentiful.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you