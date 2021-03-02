Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Feb. 27
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.56
|0.00
|11.88
|0.00
|27.00
|0.00
|18.50
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|12.26
|-0.29
|4.78
|-0.22
|16.00
|-0.50
|9.50
|-0.50
|Columbia Basin
|15.16
|-0.23
|6.77
|-0.14
|20.00
|0.00
|11.50
|-0.50
|San Luis Valley
|18.96
|0.00
|11.11
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|12.35
|-0.33
|4.73
|-0.20
|15.50
|0.00
|9.50
|-0.50
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices declined last week in Idaho and the Columbia Basin.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.