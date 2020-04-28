April 25

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$24.85$0.00$15.66$0.00$38.00$0.00$21.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$24.70$0.00$16.21$0.00$36.00$0.00$20.00$0.00
Idaho Burbanks $17.16-$1.63$7.69-$0.82$20.00-$2.00$16.00-$2.00
Idaho Norkotahs$17.12-$1.09$8.53-$0.82$20.00-$2.00$16.00-$1.00
 Columbia Basin $21.44 -$1.63 $10.75 -$1.01 $25.00 -$1.00 $19.00-$2.00

Market Commentary: The continuing lack of foodservice business is continuing to drive prices for Russet count cartons down.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you