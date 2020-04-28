April 25
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.85
|$0.00
|$15.66
|$0.00
|$38.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$24.70
|$0.00
|$16.21
|$0.00
|$36.00
|$0.00
|$20.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$17.16
|-$1.63
|$7.69
|-$0.82
|$20.00
|-$2.00
|$16.00
|-$2.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$17.12
|-$1.09
|$8.53
|-$0.82
|$20.00
|-$2.00
|$16.00
|-$1.00
|Columbia Basin
|$21.44
|-$1.63
|$10.75
|-$1.01
|$25.00
|-$1.00
|$19.00
|-$2.00
Market Commentary: The continuing lack of foodservice business is continuing to drive prices for Russet count cartons down.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.