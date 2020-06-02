May 30

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin$24.73$0.00$15.56$0.00$37.00$0.00$21.00$0.00
San Luis Valley$21.98-$0.30$13.85-$0.26$31.00$0.00$18.50-$0.50
Idaho Burbanks $15.38$0.00$6.63$0.00$25.00$0.00$11.50$0.00
         
 Columbia Basin $19.90 $0.80 $9.79 $0.49 $27.00 $1.00 $15.00$0.00

Market Commentary: Packers at various shipping points are making minor Russet price adjustments to balance consumer pack and carton supplies.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

