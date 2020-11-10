Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Nov. 7

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 19.85 -0.0511.31-0.0426.000.0018.000.00
Idaho Norkotahs15.42-0.117.15-0.0818.00-0.5014.000.00
Columbia Basin17.580.208.270.1222.000.0014.500.50
 San Luis Valley18.96-0.1711.11-0.1524.00-1.0017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks 15.54-0.17 6.64 -0.10 18.00 -1.00 14.000.00

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices declined as fresh shipments increased last week.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

