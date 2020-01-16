Jan. 11

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $22.36 $0.25 $13.67 $0.25$39.00 $2.00 $17.50$0.00
San Luis Valley$22.79$0.12$14.56$0.10$38.00$0.00$17.00$0.00
Columbia Basin$24.88 $1.19 $12.88 $0.74 $39.00 $4.00 $15.00$0.00
 Idaho Norkotahs $21.01 $0.00 $11.44 $0.00 $35.00 $0.00 $12.50$0.00
 Idaho Burbanks $21.81 -$0.12 $10.48 -$0.07 $38.00 $1.00$12.00 -$0.50

Market Commentary: Prices for large Russet count cartons are advancing, due to the smaller size profile of potatoes now being shipped.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

Tags

Recommended for you