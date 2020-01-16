Jan. 11
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$22.36
|$0.25
|$13.67
|$0.25
|$39.00
|$2.00
|$17.50
|$0.00
|San Luis Valley
|$22.79
|$0.12
|$14.56
|$0.10
|$38.00
|$0.00
|$17.00
|$0.00
|Columbia Basin
|$24.88
|$1.19
|$12.88
|$0.74
|$39.00
|$4.00
|$15.00
|$0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$21.01
|$0.00
|$11.44
|$0.00
|$35.00
|$0.00
|$12.50
|$0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$21.81
|-$0.12
|$10.48
|-$0.07
|$38.00
|$1.00
|$12.00
|-$0.50
Market Commentary: Prices for large Russet count cartons are advancing, due to the smaller size profile of potatoes now being shipped.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.